Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

