Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 695,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,953,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $201.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

