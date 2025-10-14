Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $609.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $758.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $619.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.96 and its 200 day moving average is $559.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

