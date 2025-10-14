Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

