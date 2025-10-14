5,245 Shares in U.S. Bancorp $USB Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $327,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

USB opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

