Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.2%

QUAL stock opened at $192.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

