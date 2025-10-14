Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $2,300.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,130.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,650.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,510.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,695.26. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

