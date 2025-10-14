Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 3,927.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Cameco Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of CCJ opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

