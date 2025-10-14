iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

