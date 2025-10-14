Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.2%

PCAR stock opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business's revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $97.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.59.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

