Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

DFAI opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.