2,655 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $515,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.70 and a 200-day moving average of $348.40. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.60.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

