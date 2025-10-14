Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,560. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG opened at $5,253.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,488.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5,329.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price objective (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

