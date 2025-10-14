Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 1,405 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after purchasing an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.12%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

