7,074 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Acquired by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,074 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.62 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.03 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

