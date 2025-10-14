Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,496 shares of company stock worth $25,201,434. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.2%

TDG opened at $1,293.38 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,335.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,407.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.