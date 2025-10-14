Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after acquiring an additional 894,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RSP opened at $186.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average of $179.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.