Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,588 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $468.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $476.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

