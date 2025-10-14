Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Position Lessened by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.6% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,238,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after buying an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 1,137,884 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

