1Spatial (LON:SPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. 1Spatial had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

1Spatial Trading Down 3.5%

LON:SPA opened at GBX 50.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50,660.00 and a beta of 0.39. 1Spatial has a one year low of GBX 42.94 and a one year high of GBX 72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.47.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of 1Spatial in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Spatial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.

About 1Spatial

(Get Free Report)

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.