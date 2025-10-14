Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

