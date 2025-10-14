iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

