Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $139.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.40.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

