Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Holdings Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

