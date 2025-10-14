Blue Trust Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

