Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

