Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 594 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $147,122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,675,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,465,000 after purchasing an additional 769,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.99. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

