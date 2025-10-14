Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,797 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

