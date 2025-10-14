Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,634,663.56. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,496 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,293.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,407.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $90.00 dividend. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.