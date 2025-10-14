Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $307.97 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.67 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

