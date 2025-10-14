IFC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after buying an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after buying an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after buying an additional 1,288,398 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $192.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

