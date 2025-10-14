CKW Financial Group Sells 5,376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.5%

VEU stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

