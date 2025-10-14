Penbrook Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

