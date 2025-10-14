iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Position Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

