McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.10 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.23 and its 200-day moving average is $305.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.18.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

