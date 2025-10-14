Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Has $23.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 5.9% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,956 shares of company stock worth $43,789,542 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

