Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 27 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3%

Mastercard stock opened at $558.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $580.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $505.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.