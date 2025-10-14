Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $3.98 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.06.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $743.43 and a 200-day moving average of $765.54. The company has a market cap of $774.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

