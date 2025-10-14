iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after buying an additional 1,998,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after buying an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

