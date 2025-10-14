Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $654,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

