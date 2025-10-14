Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 3,626 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,267 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

