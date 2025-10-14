Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

