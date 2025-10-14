Concord Asset Management LLC VA Invests $522,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,389 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 575,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $80,408,000 after buying an additional 107,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Oracle Stock Up 5.2%

ORCL stock opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $878.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

