Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

