Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $244.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $248.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

