Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DHR opened at $205.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.