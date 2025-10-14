Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,348,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.