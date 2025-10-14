Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

