Community Bank N.A. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average is $202.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

