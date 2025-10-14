Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $743.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $774.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

